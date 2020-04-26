Tonto Dikeh has revealed more details about her new boyfriend days after she disclosed during a live video session on Instagram that her new boyfriend has couple of houses in Abuja.

That was her first time of talking about her new and she also disclosed that the ‘mystery’ boyfriend does not visit or sleep in her house because she respects her son so much and she would not do anything with her boyfriend in his presence.

She has now dropped another detail today revealing that her boyfriend is a Muslim. The actress was responding to a question posed by a fan on Instagram after she had posted a picture of herself wearing a Hijab.

See the conversation below;

