Nigerian youngster signed to Mavins record label, Rema, who is currently making waves within and outside Nigeria has appealed to his fans to stop the comparisons between him and his heroes as he termed it unnecessary,

Rema urged his fans to stop bringing down other artistes as he stressed that they should celebrate Afrobeat instead.

He said, “My win is YOUR win, Afrobeat is a movement & we need all the support we can get. The comparisons between me & my heroes are unnecessary, let’s stop bringing down our own. Let’s celebrate where Afrobeat is at today and focus on where it will be tomorrow, God bless you all.”

International artiste, Rihanna is the latest foreign artiste to vibe to Rema’s song titled Dumebi.

The youngster has on many occasioned been compared by fans with the likes of Wizkid, Olamide among others.

