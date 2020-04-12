While Funke Akindele and her hubby we’re ordered by the court to visit 10 public places to educate people on the consequences of not complying with directives on Coronavirus, Nigerian singer Naira Marley born Afeez Fasholas was also prosecuted by a Lagos Judge following his attendance at Funke Akindele’s husband’s house party that contravened the Lagos State infectious disease act.

Naira Marley who was represented by the daughter of K1 de Ultimate, Barrister Damilola Ayinde Marshal, was given 3 conditions to fulfill as his punishment.

The state government decided to withdraw the case asked him to do the following;

1. letter of apology to Lagos state government.

2. an undertaking never to commit such offense.

3. 14 days self-isolation

He has started creating awareness to the public about the covid-19 virus and looked quiet calm while doing that.

However, towards the end of the video, he busted into laughter as he shared one of his first safety messages online.

Watch below;

