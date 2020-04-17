The Nigerian social media space was disrupted last night when actress, Funke AKindele shared lovely new photos of herself following her arrest and conviction for violating the Lagos State lockdown order.

Nigerian celebrities swamped the comment section of one of theirs, leaving almost no room for fans with unverified accounts to send their love as well. The solidarity and support Funke Akindele got in the past few weeks will be one to remember for the actress in years to come.

The mother of twins took a long break from all her social media platforms after she pleaded guilty and was convicted alongside her husband.

Reactions poured in as her predicaments almost caused a division in the industry that had some support her all through and others stay aloof from the situation. Her loved ones could not help that Funke is back and they sure outdid themselves in celebrating the sterling content creator.

See screenshots of some of the comments below:

