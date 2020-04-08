Nigerian Controversial artiste, Naira Marley, who was recently released by the court of law after he was arrested earlier this week has returned to social media.

Naira Marley following his release spoke about snitches on Twitter as he added that he would now focus on Marlians.

He, however, called on his followers to listen to the government and give them full support.

Naira Marley said, “Snitches on twitter will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government for them. From now on it’s just Marlians Only. Let’s all listen to the government and give them our full support.”

Snitches on twitter will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government for them😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 from now on it’s just Marlians Only. Let’s all listen to the government and give them our full support 😉 — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) April 8, 2020

HOT NOW