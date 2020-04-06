Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has now honored Lagos state police invitation and he has surrendered himself to the police at State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

A statement that was released by the state police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana confirmed this.

Bala said in the statement that Naira Marley arrived the SCID office on Monday afternoon April 6, and has been interrogated. He will also be charged to court for violating the restriction orders.

The police say the command has launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party organized by Funke Akindele and her hubby over the weekend.

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, had on Saturday hosted a party in honour of her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly called JJC Skillz.

When the video of the party leaked, the police arrested the actress on Sunday evening and ordered her husband and Naira Marley to report at the station or be declared wanted.

HOT NOW