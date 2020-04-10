Singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley and politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi, have apologized to Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, in a new letter where they addressed the governor after they violated the social distancing order of the state when they attended the house party organised by actress Funke Akindele and her hubby, JJCSkillz, on Sunday April 5.
Following their arrest and prosecution for attending Funke Akindele’s party, the court passed their judgment few days ago. Naira Marley who was represented by the daughter of K1 de Ultimate, Barrister Damilola Ayinde Marshal, was given 3 conditions to fulfill as his punishment.
The state government decided to withdraw the case asked him to do the following;
1. letter of apology to Lagos state government.
2. an undertaking never to commit such offense.
3. 14 days self-isolation
All three defendants have since tendered their apology letters to the state governor. See the letters below.
