Theinfong reports that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has activated two new labs for testing.

The two new labs are; DNA Lab, a private sector lab in Kaduna and Uni Maid Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri.

With this, Nigeria now has a total of 13 COVID-19 testing labs.

The NCDC revealed that work is in progress on the activation of testing labs in Sokoto and Port Harcourt.

The NCDC also revealed that as it increase the number of labs in the country, the center is working very hard with states to improve the sample collection and transportation process.

The NCDC added that it main goal is to ensure that everyone who meets the national case definition is tested while positive cases are isolated and managed to recovery.

