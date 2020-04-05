Embattled Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has been alienated by Dettol Nigeria and the Naigerian Centre for Disease Control after flouting the social distancing order imposed on the residents of Lagos in view of the Coronavirus outbreak ravaging the state.

News broke earlier today that the actress held a house party in honour of her husband who celebraed his birthday on Saturday. Taking to their official pages, the renowned antiseptic brand and national agency have distanced themselves from Funke who is the brand ambassador for the awareness campaign for the deadly coronavirus.

As seen on the NCDC page:

As an agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, NCDC has not engaged brand ambassadors as part of our response to #COVID19 We continue to emphasise that all Nigerians maintain #socialdistancing to prevent the spread of #COVID19 #StayHomeStaySafe

The Dettol Nigeria brand wrote:

The NCDC partnered with Dettol on a public service message to educate our communities about preventive measures against COVID-19. Funke is not a brand ambassador of the NCDC.

