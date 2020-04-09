On Wednesday, there were rumours making round on social media that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC had spent one billion naira on SMS to Nigerians.

The NCDC in a statement on Thursday morning have debunk the report which it described as fake news.

According to the NCDC, SMS being sent to Nigerians were provided as in-kind support by Nigerian network providers, which include MTN, Glo and Airtel.

The NCDC in a tweet said, “The headline claiming that NCDC has spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians is FALSE While communication through SMS is a key part of our #COVID19 response strategy, this has been largely provided as in-kind support by @AirtelNigeria @MTNNG @GloWorld”

