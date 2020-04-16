The NCDC has replaced Funke Akindele with Toyin Abraham shortly after her recent disobedience of the government’s social distancing order in Lagos.

Funke Akindele was prosecuted after she held a house party to mark the celebration of her husband’s birthday, the video from the house party they held surfaced on social media as proof. The likes of Naira Marley, Eniola Badmus and many more were spotted at the party despite the lockdown order by the government and the need for social distancing.

Because of this, she was alienated by Dettol Nigeria and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control after flouting the social distancing order imposed on the residents of Lagos in view of the Coronavirus outbreak ravaging the state.

Now she has been replaced by her colleague in the movie industry, Toyin Abraham. The NCDC shared a post on Twitter today with Toyin Abraham making the Coronavirus awareness in a video.

The awareness campaign is an initiative of the United Nations Nigeria and the United Nations Development UNDP in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

Watch the video below

In Yoruba language, actress @toyin_abraham1 talks about how to protect yourself and prevent the spread of #COVID19 Please watch, download and share with your family and loved ones This video is in partnership with @UN_Nigeria @UNDPNigeria pic.twitter.com/n3M9pXksNB — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 16, 2020

HOT NOW