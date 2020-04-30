Lagos state ministry of health has announced the death of 25 year old COVID19 patient in Lagos state. The announcement was made on the official Twitter page of the state Ministry of Health on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, this morning.

The tweet read; Unfortunately, 1 #COVID19 death was recorded. The deceased, a 25year old male was at the time of admission in a state of severe breathlessness. This brings total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 20

The state now has 20 COVID19 related deaths.

HOT NOW