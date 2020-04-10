The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 17 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Breakdown of the 17 new cases is 8 in Lagos 3 in Katsina 2 in FCT 1 in Niger 1 in Kaduna 1 in Anambra 1 in Ondo

As of 9:30 pm 10th April, there are 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths

As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are 305 confirmed cases 58 discharged 7 deaths Lagos- 163 FCT- 56 Osun- 20 Edo- 12 Oyo- 11 Bauchi- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 7 Kaduna- 6 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Kwara- 2 Delta- 2 Benue- 1 Ondo- 2 Katsina-4 Niger- 1 Anambra- 1

HOT NOW