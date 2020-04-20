The coronavirus is a nightmare that we all know we should be afraid of it, but relatively few Nigerians have experienced COVID-19 themselves.

The effort to contain the pandemic has wrought seismic disruptions to daily life on an individual and global scale. But even as the number of cases in Nigeria climbs, it’s hard to comprehend the contagion based on a list of symptoms and warnings that it’s fatal.

A Nigerian Covid-19 survivor has now shared his experience at the Lagos state isolation center. Watch video below;

The Nigerian Centre for Disease on Sunday, 19th April announced eighty-six new cases of coronavirus with 2 deaths in Nigeria

70 in Lagos 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170 Deaths: 21

Lagos State, the epicentre in the country, recorded a staggering 70 new cases in 24hrs. This surge in numbers could stem from the fact that the state government decentralized testing centres to all 20 local government areas of the state.

The NCDC also announce a transferred case from Kano to Jigawa while the numbers at Kano stands at 36 cases.

