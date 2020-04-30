Highly energetic professional dancer and video vixen, Kodak, has died.

Kodak who has grown to become one of the most sort after talent in the country reportedly got electrocuted while charging her phone on Wednesday evening at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos.

It was gathered that she was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital within the Estate, where she was later confirmed dead. Kodak has featured in musical videos for top stars like Olamide, Burna Boy and a host of others.

More details shortly…

