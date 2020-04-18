A Nigerian lady has expressed concern and faulted the violation of the social distancing order by government officials at Abba Kyari’s burial.

The body of Abba Kyari arrived the Defence House, Abuja on Saturday for burial. Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Kyari will be buried in line with the guidelines as put in place by the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health for the burial of Coronavirus patients.

A lady identified as Bakare on Twitter condemned the government saying they are meant to be good examples in practicing things that will cushion the effects of the spread of covid-19 virus in the country.

She wrote on Twitter;

It official most of our leaders are mad in this country..

Na dem gan gan dey observe Social Distancing .

See the way ppl are much at the burial, btwn I thought the body is to be cremated??

