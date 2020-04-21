A Nigerian man based in Canada has compared the Nigerian Government to the Canadian government in terms of social welfare for its citizenry. The young man identified as Chuks Japhet revealed that he has got palliative worth over $2000 in from the Canadian government since the pandemic began in the country.

He, however, juxtaposed with the Nigerian realities where plans are still being made by the Federal Government to send the conditional cash transfer to the ‘vulnerable’ three weeks into lockdown.

“Few days ago, we received a deposit of $2,000 from d Govt of Can , today we got another cheque of $290 as support. Meanwhile, all Nigerian Govt could say was come back home and I will bear d flight cost. Home ain’t where u were born. Home is where d leaders care abt u”

Nigerians have since taken to the comments sections to air their plight and pray the Federal Government would sit up and fend for its citizens in these uncertain times while others took out time to call out Nigerians in diaspora for being ingrates.

