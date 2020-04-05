Seun O , the Nigerian photographer who underwent a Coronavirus test after attending the 7th edition of the AMVCA weeks ago, has confirmed that he tested positive for Coronavirus in new Instagram posts he shared.

Seun O who underwent the coronavirus tests was tested positive and the Lagos State government sent out a public announcement to all the attendees of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards to self isolate in their homes.

READ ALSO: Davido reacts to the N19 billion donation made to combat Coronavirus in Nigeria

In a new Instagram post he shared, the photographer revealed that he is receiving treatment for Coronavirus at Yaba Isolation Center.

He wrote;

A message from the Lagos Covid-19 Gang (Coranavirus patients currently in Ward B) at the Infectious Disease Hospital (Coronavirus Isolation Center) Yaba, Lagos. We are doing great and are in high spirit. Shout out to all the healthcare professionals, cleaners, porters, security and all the staff at the Yaba Infectious Disease Hospital. We celebrate you all!

HOT NOW