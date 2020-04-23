A video of a Zambian man has found its way into the Twitter NG sphere and it seems to be the latest bone of contention on the social networking platform.

The father identified as George Bester could be seen scolding his son over his poor grades after paying the sum of $21,680 (N8,455,200) as tuition fees for the boy at the American International school located in Lusaka, Zambia.

The exasperated dad rolled out rounds of slaps while a woman, believed to be his mom recorded the scene and pleaded for him to stop hitting the child who was declared absent for Maths and English Exams while gaining a distinction in Music.

Copies of the results sheet show that the boy had got an A grade only in Music, Credit in Geography, absent during English Language and Mathematics exams, while he failed the remaining four subjects.

The result, which undoubtedly disappointed George, prompted him to bitterly scold his son, and even went ‘physical’ on him which led to the outcry on social media as many believe a child should not been beaten for his poor grades as opposed to sitting him down and advising him on how not to miss exams the following term.

Watch the video below:

The father is pissed for paying an arm and a leg for children who are not performing at school. Look at the results and prices in the next next 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qkVZVft8xr — Silas N. Niishinda (@Negumbo3) April 21, 2020

According to reports, The Zambia Police Service has summoned George Bester after call-out dated April 10, 2020, Bester was required to report to the Child Protection Unit offices at the Zambian Ministry of Community Development.

