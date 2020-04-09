Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has revealed in a video the status of her relationship.

Nkechi Blessing and her boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi, who she labeled as God-given, parted ways few weeks after a concerned fan of the actress brought her attention to Mike’s player lifestyle, predicting that the actress would be dumped by her fiance.

Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to announce she’s single and she’s loving her life. Also, all photos of her fiance, now her ex has been deleted from her page.

Well, the 31 year old has disclosed in a recent video that many people thought she and Mike Adeyemi broke up because she decided to keep her relationship off social media. The plus-sized actress added that some people actually celebrated when the rumours about her broken relationship went viral.

Watch all she said below;