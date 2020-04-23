The Federal Government on Wednesday insisted that members of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) will have to make their Banks Verification Number (BVN) available for the various vice chancellors to validate before they would be paid their withheld February and March salaries.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the SGF, vice chancellors of various federal universities will have to revalidate the lecturers BVN before the salary payment.

He added: “I am pleased to inform you that as a show of magnanimity and concern for all categories of employees, the president has approved the immediate payment of the withheld February and March salaries of lecturers not registered on the IPPIS platform.

“This payment is to cushion the deleterious effects of the COVID-19 period on the lecturers and members of their families. However, all vice chancellors are to revalidate the BVN of the affected lecturers before the Accountant General of the Federation can carry out the payments. ​

“The PTF remains committed to leading the fight against COVID-19 and crave your support, understanding and cooperation. Your constructive ideas for improvement will always be most welcome.”

