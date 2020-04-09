Controversial former Big Brother Naija housemate Natacha Akide, also referred to as Tacha has taken to Instagram to penned a note to celebrity couple Funke Akindele Bello and husband JJCSkillz.
This comes after the duo were sentenced to 2 weeks of community service and N100,000 fine each for hosting a party in their home at Amen Estate, thereby flouting the stay at home order by the government, to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe.
Tacha in her statement said nobody is above mistake as she urged the couple to stay strong.
View this post on Instagram
You never know how strong you are until that’s the only option. Stay strong @funkejenifaakindele & @jjcskillz it’s only a phase that will pass. Guys let’s temper justice with mercy, nobody is above mistake. 🙏🏾 We all know @funkeakinde doesn’t do controversies or outrightly break laws and this was definitely not deliberate. I believe that with the judgement that has been meted out at the court of law, we have all learned some valuable lessons and we are reminded that as citizens, we are accountable for our deeds. Please let’s continue to spread love and stop trolling @funkejenifaakindele and everyone else involved, while we observe total isolation as we join the Government to fight against COVID-19.
