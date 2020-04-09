Controversial former Big Brother Naija housemate Natacha Akide, also referred to as Tacha has taken to Instagram to penned a note to celebrity couple Funke Akindele Bello and husband JJCSkillz.

This comes after the duo were sentenced to 2 weeks of community service and N100,000 fine each for hosting a party in their home at Amen Estate, thereby flouting the stay at home order by the government, to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe.

Tacha in her statement said nobody is above mistake as she urged the couple to stay strong.

