While many people are complaining and murmuring about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their income, some top celebrities are taking delivery of their new whip.

Popularly known as Iteledicon, the Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Yekini Bakare recently acquired a Toyota Highlander. The news was shared on social media by his friend and actor, Shoneye Olamilekan.

We found this shortly after we reported that Hushpuppi announced on social media that he had just acquired a new Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 to keep the company of his Wraith.

Posting photos of Yekini Bakare’s car, Olamilekan wrote: “Congratulations brother mi @iteledicon01 more of this Insha Allah. More blessings and fame. Greater heights and I pray good things will never seize from your household”

See post below:

