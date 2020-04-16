Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omo Butty has revealed she makes most of her money from business than from acting.

Omo Butty made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. She disclosed she focused on business more because of what she called “huge responsibilities”.

The Nollywood actress disclosed that acting was not that lucrative as the public are made to believe as she stressed that her inability to meet up her needs through acting made her to go into business.

“I pay more attention to my business than acting Although I love acting and the entertainment industry, money is also important,” she said.

Recalled that Omobutty took to social media last year to state that acting doesn’t pay her bills as she stated that anyone who intends to come into the movie industry should have a side business for support.

