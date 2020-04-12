Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has revealed on Twitter that her cousin has died in London, United Kingdom due to complications resulting from a kidney transplant.

The 42-year-old actress who made this known on Saturday, displed the idea that she lost her cousin due to Coronavirus.

She wrote on twitter ;

“Lost a dear cousin yesterday in London. I am hurting. He didn’t get COVID-19. He died from a kidney transplant complication…How sad”.

I lost a Dear Cousin Yesterday in London. I am hurting . He didn’t get Covi-19. He died from a kidney transplant complication, couldn’t get proper healthcare because the Hospitals were focused on covid and help didn’t get to him fast Enough. How sad. — Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) April 11, 2020

Sad Omotola is finding it hard to wrap her head around the fact that her cousin was neglected up until he died

She wrote: “Smh .. Jalad is gone. He died alone. Jalad was too loved to die alone. The health system in UK failed him.”

TheInfoNG also reported that former big brother Naija housemate Omololu Shomuyiwa announced the sad loss of someone very important to him. Lolu revealed he is currently in mourning over the death of his brother-in-law that was infected with coronavirus disease.

He made this known in a tweet that he published is n his official page on popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, hours ago. Omololu said that he lost his brother-in-law about an hour before he shared the news on social media.

