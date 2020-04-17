Nollywood actress, Yewande Adekoya and her hubby have welcomed their new baby daughter and shared an adorable family snap. Congratulatory messages have been falling in place for her since she made the announcement on her Instagram page.

The 36 year old actress who is famous for her hit movie, Kudi Klepto, shared her pregnancy picture and that of the new born baby’s hand with the caption ‘You are welcome to our world, my princess, my love. Our lives together has just begun, you are part of us now, my little one. Welcome #BabyAbiodun 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧🙈 Click on the link in my bio to see my baby bump videos😁🙏 OLUWAMODUPE #yewandeadekoyaabiodun #abiodunthomas‘

Some of her collegues in the movie industry have celebrated and congratulated the talented actress on Instagam.

HOT NOW