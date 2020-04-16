According to the reports, an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Isiala Ngwa Division, in Abia State, allegedly shot a commercial driver dead.

The victim was reportedly carrying perishable and non-perishable food items in his car to deliver when he was stopped by the NSCDC official.

LailasNews reported that the driver and the official later got into an argument. The reason for the argument cannot be verified at the moment but some people have claimed that it was over bribe.

The driver allegedly tried to drive off during the argument and the NSCDC official allegedly shot at him, killing him.

The death of the driver led to heavy traffic on the Umuikaa, Isiala Ngwa South LGA axis of Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway as youths in the area took to the road to protest the alleged killing.

The incident was said to have angered youths in the area who attempted lynching the NSCDC official.

The NSCDC official narrowly escaped death by running into a police station in the area.

The state governor has expressed shock over the development.

In a press release signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu and made available to newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday, the state governor condemned the act.

The governor also appealed to members of the public to remain calm and not to take law into their hands.

