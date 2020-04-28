Fans have sent mammoth messages of goodwill and best wishes to Nigerian media personality and actress, Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly called Lolo 1 as she celebrated a new age on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Lolo who is also popular for her role in Funke Akindele’s ”Jenifa’s Diary” where she played the character of Adaku; a food lover, clocked 43-year-old and she celebrated herself on her official Instagram page to share the good news with her fans and followers.

In the mood of the celebration, Lolo shared a personal story about her birth with her followers. According to her, her mother had her nine years after the birth of her elder sister. The radio woman explained that her mother, who wanted a male child thought that the nine years delay will help her get the son she so desires.

But to her surprise, she had a baby girl, who has now grown to be the mother of four children.

“I am thankful she didn’t die of the high blood pressure of the knowledge of her 4th baby girl. Fast forward to 43 years after…she couldn’t be prouder of the gift she was handed by God,” she wrote.

The media personality expressed her gratitude to God for keeping her and helping her to overcome life’s challenges over the years.

“This is your black, beautiful baby girl saying thank you ……chapter 43 fully loaded,” she said.

To celebrate her big day, Lolo shared three-generational photos of herself, mum and her daughter.

Check out the photos below:

HOT NOW