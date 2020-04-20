Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie in a statement on Sunday said contrary to the thought of many people, Old politicians in Nigeria are constantly looking for youth to handover to.

Yul Edochie added that the search has however, been futile as they hardly see youths who are leaders.

He said “what they see is youths insulting each other on social media, who can’t stand together & fight for anything, youths who’ll sell their souls for money. They hardly see Leaders.”

Following his statement, Nigerians have taken to social media to react as some said they don’t know who the Nollywood actor is trying to please.

Nigerians also stated that the Youth have been doing well for themselves without the support of the government.

My brother Yul, I don't know who you're trying to please, but this is a very unintelligent submission. Someone of your exposure should know what Nig Youths are doing globally. A generation that couldn't generate 5000mw of power in 60yrs should not blame the youth for its failure — Henry Shield (@henryshield) April 19, 2020

