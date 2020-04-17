The clash between Yoruba monarch, Oluwo of Iwo and his ex-wife, Chanel Chin has gone to another height as she has released a video showing the king rolling marijuana in his room.

The video was released online by Chanel Chin who also granted an interview to GIO TV accusing the Oluwo of Iwo of raping her the first time they met, claiming he is a king and must not be denied.

In the video she shared, the king can be seen carried away while rolling a marijuana joint.

Watch the video below.

Oluwo of Iwoland seen rolling marijuana in a video released by his ex-wifepic.twitter.com/IkAkQxEXpa — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) April 17, 2020

