Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty, are celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary today April 18. The pair got married in April 1981.

The governor took to his Twitter handle to wish himself and his wife a happy wedding anniversary

39 years thus far. May God’s name be praised. Happy anniversary Darlin’ mi @Bettyaak” he wrote

On Sunday, 27 November 2016, Akeredolu was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of the Ondo State Governorship Election. He amassed 244, 842 votes in the election while Mr. Jegede with 150, 380 votes and Mr. Oke with 126, 889 votes . According to Prof. Ganiyu Ambali, INEC Returning Officer, Akeredolu defeated two major opponents, Eyitayo Jegede of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Olusola Oke of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), to clinch victory. He was sworn in as the governor of Ondo State on 24 February 2017 in Akure, the Ondo State Capital.

