Ondo state yesterday confirmed it third case of coronavirus but there were rumours surrounding the identity of the individual as rumours stated that the confirmed case is a serving corps member in the state.

However, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement has clarified the issue as he disclosed that the infected person is not an NYSC corps member as stated online.

Akeredolu stressed that the individual was an ex corps member that served in the Barracks and was retained.

He added that as it is typical for all cases, all protocol for contact tracing has been activated with those closest to the new case kept in isolation for observation.

HOT NOW