Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has reacted to the arrest of her colleague, Funke Akindele, after she flouted the law on social distancing following a house party over the weekend.

Adunni Ade noted that nobody is above the law as she stressed that those who flouted similar order were never arrested.

She said “We read and watch videos all over social media of folks attending weddings, funeral, churches and the cops shutting it down, some form of harassment Or even preaching to them to stop church for now but never for once an arrest.”



