Kano residents live in fear as over 150 persons died in the space of three days, causing pallbearers and gravediggers in the city to express deep concerns.

The dead bodies buried in three cemeteries excludes others buried in dozens of burial grounds across the eight local government areas that constitute Kano metropolis, Daily Trust reports.

Khalid Munir, a resident in Kano, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, said he was deeply concerned about the situation because cases of Coronavirus in the city were rising.

Kano State has 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as at Tuesday – an exponential increase from when the index case was first reported 11 days ago.

“Who knows what is killing people? The development is causing people to panic and no one knows what is going on.

“The index Coronavirus case for example went to a lot of places even Friday prayers before he was confirmed positive, so a lot of people might be walking around with Coronavirus and dying from it and not even know,” he said.

They local governments affected so far are Kano, Nasarawa, Gwale, Dala, Ungogo, Fagge, Tarauni, Kumbotso and Municipal.

