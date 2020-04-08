The Pastor in Charge of the Day Star Ministry, Sam Adeyemi has dismissed the claim of Pastor Chris Oyakhilomeh of Christ Embassy on 5G, Coronavirus and the Antichrist.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi in a Instagram live chat with Pastor Poju Oyemade of Covenant Nation, yesterday said he studied how the 1918 pandemic affected Nigeria and found out that churches, mosques, schools and markets were also shut down at that time.

He stressed that people are misinterpreting the current crisis as it has nothing to do with the antichrist.

Adeyemi said;

“I went online, there was a pandemic 100 years ago, let me go and study it and check it out, because the interpretation that people are giving to this pandemic, they range from one extreme to the other,” Adeyemi said.

“I don’t even want to go into the details now, but there’s quarrel on social media now; from 5G to 10G and other things. I decided to check, how did it affect Nigeria?

“I found a research article by a history lecturer at the University at Birnin Kebbi. Beautiful research!”

“I had to buy it. But I was happy buying it, because when I read it, it was amazing, it dug into the British archives, all the records that the colonial officers kept.

“[In] 1918 September, when the thing hit, the way air travel now is the main thing for global transportation and it was air travel that moved the coronavirus around, it was sea travel that spread the influenza around then.

“The ships that brought sick people into the Lagos port; I got the names, the dates they arrived, how it spread in Nigeria.

“I’d tell you the one that I saw and almost screamed, they closed churches, they closed mosques, they shut down schools, they shut down markets. 1918. So, some of us now think it is the anti-christ that is at work, he does not want us to gather together and fellowship.

“We should just be thanking God that we have internet now and we can be relating without meeting together. They shut churches in 1918. So when the leader takes perspective like that, then you can calm people down and tell them there will be life after this thing.”

Pastor Sam Adeyemi killing ignorance and powerpoints and misinformation in just over 2 minutes with a simple internet search and reading about a previous pandemic. If only people did their own research before jumping on conspiracy theories… 💭 pic.twitter.com/9Aq88IlaeX — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) April 8, 2020

