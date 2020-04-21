Lagos State Governor. My Babajide Sanwoolu has said Coronavirus patients who lie about their and travel history will be prosecuted.

He disclosed this during a press briefing at the State House Marina on Monday.

He said “These patients do not only endanger their lives but the lives of our front line medical personnel, we already have some names and they will be prosecuted duly”.

“We would therefore like to appeal to our health workers to raise alarm as soon as they notice anything of sort,” he stated.

This is coming after series of reports have it that some patients have lied about their health and travel history, putting the lives of the frontline health workers at risk.

