Yemi Alade has addressed her rivalry with colleague, Tiwa Savage as she once again cleared notions that she and Tiwa are not on good terms.

Yemi Alade is usually seen by fans as Tiwa Savage’s biggest music rival to the title of Africa’s number one music queen and there have been several reports that the two stars don’t see eye to eye. This notion was dispelled when both artistes performed together last year at the Flytime Music Festival day 4 tagged “Everything Savage” which was headlined by Tiwa Savage herself.

The “Shekere” singer in an Instagram live session again explained that theres no such thing called beef between them. According to her, a lot more that needs to be learned from the singer but people are always trying to make them go against each other.

See the video below:

