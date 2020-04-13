Actress Toyin Abraham has slammed a man who begged her for money so he can pay his child’s school fees.

The actress has been on social media doing giveaways to help people survive the hardship brought about by coronavirus.

Some of the items she has distributed to people include food materials and in some cases money to enable those whom he couldn’t reach physically to buy food.

One man decided to seek her help but in his case, it is to enable him to pay his child’s school fees.

He wrote: “Mummy ire pls I need to pay my school fees. Help me please

I have no one to help but I have God and mummy Ire. Please ma

Help me”.

Surprised that the man is bothered about school fees when people are complaining of hunger, Toyin Abraham responded: “School fees??? Are you joking. People are hungry you are talking about schools fees, hissss you are not a serious person”.

