Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known by his stage name, Peruzzi, who is currently signed to Davido Music Worldwide DMW record label has opened up on how he landed in the music industry.

Originally, many of Peruzzi’s fans may not know he went to medical school, however, he abandoned the profession and went for music instead.

The DMW songster in an Instagram live interview with music executive, Ubi Franklin on the 16th of April, 2020 revealed why he left medical profession for music.

“I went to medical school because of my mother. I had to abandon the lab coat (Doctor’s robe), because it wasn’t giving me what i want.” He said.

Peruzzi also added that he found satisfaction in music as it is what he loves doing.

When asked on who inspires him in the entertainment industry, Peruzzi said Tuface Idibia, Annie Idibia, Davido and Larry Gaaga.

HOT NOW