Curvaceous Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has shown off her elder sister and they can easily pass for twins. Had Anita not been beside her, we would have mistaken her to be her (Anita). A few days ago, the actress shared a picture of her elder sister who was celebrating her birthday— the resemblance between them exceeds striking.

Anita wrote the most beautiful words about her and reading them, it is not hard to detect that they share a special bond.

A letter to my Love my Queen My BLood 👊🥂🎂

I didn’t ask for you to be my older Sister but The Lord knew I will need you in this Life 👌

You encourage and push me even when it seems Dark your always there to shine more light for me 🙏

Your a rare Gem ❤️💋💋

Over the years you told me to start up a Biz I refused I didn’t know I could do any other Biz 🙈apart from Movies 😜

You said find something your passionate about and focus on it .. And see what the Lord will do .. 🚶

osheeee I was reluctant still 🤷‍♀️

And when my husband @realmcfish came into my Life You told him and you two didn’t give me breathing space 🙆‍♂️

Wetin naaa 🙈and at the end it ended in praise👏

And that’s how @Hourglassfashionworld was Birthed 👏👏👏

Your my Blessing Sis even when am Asleep your there Working for me to be better 🙈

Onye Amuma ibe m Thank you for been my Sister 🥂

Every Child needs a big sister Like you 🎂🥂

The prayer you prayed on my wedding Day chai 😢😢warriar woman @sandynnah

Photos below:

HOT NOW