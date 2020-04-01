Ace music producer Shizzy following his battle of hits with Sarz a few days ago has taken to social media to advise upcoming producers.

Shizzy in his statement urged upcoming producers not to make the mistakes made by himself and other top producers.

He said, “Young upcoming afrobeats producers/songwriters. Pls do not make the mistakes we made. Talk to me. Save your future.”

Shizzy urged them not to let the excitement of making a hit song cloud them from handling the business right.

The ace producer went ahead to reveal he may have to set up a workshop in Lagos which he would invite some of his friends and mentors to coach some of the upcoming producers.

He added that ‘Lives need to be saved.’

Shizzy is known for producing for Nigerian popular artiste, Davido.