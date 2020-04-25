A Nigerian lady has revealed how excited she was when she got the news of her father being arrested by the police for violating the lockdown order.
Twitter user, Pinkbee revealed how she warned her father who did not take to her advice as he stepped out of the house, flouting the lockdown order in Lagos State. According to the lady, her father was apprehended by the police.
”Police arrested my Father today and I was happy 😂😂😂😂. I told him not to go out. Nigerian Parents don’t normally hear word!“
