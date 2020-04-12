President of the United states of America, Donald Trump has on Saturday accused the Chinese authorities of “xenophobia” toward Africans in China.

This comes after coronavirus cases among Nigerians caused many evictions in the city of Guangzhou as well as the Chinese government seizing their passports. Africans also claim that they were kicked out of lodgings and then turned away from hotels over suspicions aroused by the Nigerian cases.

Africans in southern China’s largest metropolis told AFP they had been kicked out of lodgings and then turned away from hotels over suspicions aroused by the Nigerian cases.

“The abuse and mistreatment of Africans living and working in China is a sad reminder of how hollow the PRC-Africa partnership really is,” a State Department spokesperson said, using the acronym for the Peoples Republic of China.

“At a time when we should be supporting one another to recover from a pandemic PRC officials recklessly hid from the world, Chinese officials are busy evicting African students into the streets without food or shelter.”

“It’s unfortunate but not surprising to see this kind of xenophobia towards Africans by Chinese authorities,” the State Department spokesperson added.

“Anyone who watches Chinese engagement in projects across Africa recognizes this kind of abusive and manipulative behavior.”

HOT NOW