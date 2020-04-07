President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a solidarity message to British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus and has been moved to the intensive care unit.

According to the statement released by the Presidency, it read, ” behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery and restoration to full health.

President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles #COVID19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic.

President Buhari prays that Prime Minister Johnson will soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history.”

HOT NOW