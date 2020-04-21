One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodyguards, Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, on Tuesday passed away.

The President described the officer, who had been working with him for many years before he won the 2015 elections, as “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.’’

President Buhari in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, prayed that Allah will ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State, the fortitude to bear the loss.

WO Mato was part of a team that former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua restored to President Buhari as personal security and he had been off full duty for three years, treating diabetes.

HOT NOW