“This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death. Mosques in Makkah and Madina have been closed. The Pope celebrated Mass on an empty St. Peter’s Square. The famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris held Easter Mass with less than 10 people. India, Italy and France are in complete lockdown. Other countries are in the process of following suit. We can not be lax.”. President Buhari’s closing remarks during his live broadcast on Monday, 13th of April 2020.

Personal assistant to the President on new media, Bashir Ahmad has blasted Nigerian Singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, professionally known as Zlatan Ibile for making a joke of the Coronavirus pandemic In the country.

Zlatan had earlier reacted with laughing emojis after quoting the twitter announcement of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.

See a screenshot of his tweet below:

Trust Nigerians to drag him all day till Buhari’s aide, Bashir also put in a word of cushion to Zlatan.

He wrote:

“Zlatan, as President Buhari stated in his national broadcast on April 13th, ‘this is not a joke, it’s a matter of life and death.’

