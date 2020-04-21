Curvy actress, Princess Shyngle has taken to social media to give her word to her jailed Senegalese husband, Frederic Badji that she will continue to wait for him till he serves his jail time.

Frederic Badji is allegedly serving a 10-year jail term in the United States after he was busted over issues related to fraud in New York in September 2019.

The emotional actress took to social media today and reassured her embattled husband that she will wait for him no matter how long it takes.

“I can’t wait I feel sorry for our neighbors that entire week I miss youuuuuu @fredericbadji1 I know you’re having a bad day today and I know you’re gonna see this post and I know it’ll definitely make you smile @fredericbadji1 , I love you and I always want you to know that I’m not going anywhere I don’t care how long I’ll be right here waiting for you”, she posted.

