Nigerian rapper and singer, Olamide have taken to social media to mourn the death of dancer and video vixen, Kodak who gave up the ghost some hours ago.

As earlier reported that Kodak gave up the ghost after she was alleged to have got electrocuted while charging her phone on Wednesday evening at Clarence Peter’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos.

Olamide who has featured Kodak in his music videos several times has now taken to his IG page to mourn her death. Sharing a picture of himself alongside the deceased, Olamide captioned the post with a condolences message to Kodak as he urges her to rest well in heaven.

He posted:

