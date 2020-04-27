Nigerian rapper Reminisce is known to live a very private life.
The rapper who makes sure to keep his family away from the public eye, took to social media to celebrate his wife who turned a year older, a few days ago.
Sharing a video of them playing a game, he wrote;
”Happy Birthday Babe. Allahs Rahma Forever!! ❤❤❤❤ #MummyMo”
