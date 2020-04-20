There have been many look-alikes of Nollywood actress Ini Edo. Fact is, the actress hasn’t let much out about her family, so people easily mistake her look-alikes as family.

According to reports, the Akwa Ibom born actress comes from a family of 6 but only 3 are known; her older sister Ukeme, younger sister Ify, and younger brother.

In 2014, Ini Edo flaunted her younger sister Ify as she tied the knot with her lovely husband Joe Mark.

That has been the only time the actress has let any information about her family out.

However, with a little digging, we have sighted a photo of her 3 siblings; her older sister Ukeme, younger sister Ify, and younger brother.

